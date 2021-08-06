Hot and Humid Weekend, Isolated Storms

Friday will be warmer and humid with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index to the upper 90s. Winds will increase to 15 mph out of the south. Tonight will be clear, breezy and mild with lows in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Storms will develop in northwestern Oklahoma late in the day. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe with wind and hail as the main threats. Isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday. Typical August heat and humidity will continue next week with a heat index over 100 degrees nearly every day.