I’m tracking partly cloudy skies and breezy winds today.

Highs today will make it into the mid-to-upper 90’s across the state.

Storms will develop across Western Oklahoma this afternoon and move into the Metro as we head into tonight.

Pretty good rain chances Sunday and Monday. Some storms and severe weather possible, but overall the severe threat will be low.

We’ll see a few more storm chances early next week as well.

I’ll keep you 4Warned.