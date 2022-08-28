After some morning showers, we will see hot and muggy weather in the forecast today.

I’m tracking partly cloudy skies and breezy winds with southerly gusts over 30 mph today.

Highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 90’s with some 100’s across the state.

Around 4-5pm we will see storms develop across Northern Oklahoma.

Storms will move into Central Oklahoma and the OKC Metro around sunset (8pm).

The Severe Weather Threat will be elevated today with large hail and damaging winds possible.

The storms will last through Monday as well.