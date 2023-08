After storms this morning, I’m tracking more heat and more storms this weekend.

Today will be sunny, hot and muggy. Highs will climb into the upper 90’s and 100’s.

As we head into the evening there will be a risk of severe weather across Northwestern Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall possible.

Hot and muggy again Sunday with highs in the 100’s before a “Not as Hot” front will drop temps into the 80’s early next week.