It will be sunny, windy and hot today.

Highs will climb into the 90’s today with some parts of Southwestern Oklahoma getting close to 100.

We will see a chance of storms this afternoon across Southern Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds and a low tornado threat possible.

Mild and breezy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60’s.

Cloudy, windy and warm Sunday. Highs will climb into the upper 80’s.

More storms possible Sunday afternoon.

Stay weather aware, we’ll keep you 4-Warned.