We have 3 more days of extreme heat to get through across Oklahoma with temperatures over 100 degrees! The humidity is much higher in eastern OK with the feels like temps ranging from 110 to 115! Out west a much drier heat with actual air temperatures over 100 and some fire danger concerns Thursday and Friday.

The Heat Dome shifts southwest by late this weekend allowing a cold front to move south across Oklahoma Saturday night into Sunday. Along with the less hot conditions, we will have a chance for a few strong to severe storms, mainly north of I40, Saturday night. More rain is possible Monday.