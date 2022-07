We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and near-record heat this weekend.

Highs will make it into the mid-100’s this weekend.

We’ll see breezy south winds gusting over 20 mph as well.

The near-record heat will last for the next few days, BUT there is relief on the way.

A cold front and pattern change will move in around mid-week.

We will see cooler weather and great rain chances as we finish next week and head into next weekend.