Hot, Dry Weather Continues

The hot weekend continues as we enter the last week of spring! Highs will be in the low 90s on Sunday but push into the mid 90s into the workweek. Lows stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. Looks like rain will be hard to come by through the week. Summer begins next Saturday with a cautiously optimistic chance for rain next Sunday as a front makes it into our state and stalls. This will drop temps slightly for Sunday but then a quick warm up in store thereafter.

Red flag warnings are in effect for NW OK, through 8PM. Fire potential will remain high through Sunday and Monday as RH stays low and winds stay gusty.

Sarah Libby