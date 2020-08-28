Hot Friday, then weekend rain and a much needed cooldown

Sunny skies return Friday with very warm and muggy conditions. Heat index values may approach dangerous limits in the afternoon.

Remember to check the back seat!

After a dry Friday, rain chances return for the weekend and last into early next week with some cooler weather down the road. Saturday night into early Sunday, rain chances return to Oklahoma with a few strong storms possible.

Another system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing low 80s and up to a few inches of rain!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett.