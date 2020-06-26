Hot, Humid and Windy Weekend

Friday will be warm, humid and windy with highs in the mid 80s east to the mid 90s west. OKC will climb to 90 with a heat index in the mid 90s. Winds will pick up to 20 mph under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will move across southeastern Oklahoma. A few showers and storms are possible across northern Oklahoma tonight through early Saturday. Lows will drop to near 70.

This weekend will be hot, humid and windy with highs near 90 and a heat index from 95 to 100 degrees! Isolated storms are possible on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb and we will start out July in the mid 90s!