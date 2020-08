After another stormy start to the day, skies will clear this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. High humidity will result in the heat index to the upper 90s. Winds will stay breezy through the weekend. Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with lows in the low 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. The August heat continues next week in the mid 90s with isolated storm chances.

