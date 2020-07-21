Hot, Humid, Isolated Storms Through Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies will keep highs slightly cooler Tuesday, around 90 degrees. High humidity will result in a heat index to near 100. Once again, widely scattered showers and storms will develop across portions of northern, western and central Oklahoma. Any of the storms could briefly turn severe with 60 mph winds and quarter size hail as the main threats. Lows tonight will drop to the low 70s. Wednesday will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s with a breezy southeasterly wind. Pop-up storms are possible.

Temperatures will steadily climb to the mid 90s by this weekend. Next week will be hot and dry in the mid to upper 90s.