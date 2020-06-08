Hot Monday, High Winds and Cold Front Tuesday

The dangerous heat continues Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index near 100. Winds will stay light out of the southeast under mostly sunny skies. Monday will stay mild in the low 70s. A system passing to our north will trigger strong winds Tuesday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for western Oklahoma Tuesday with northwesterly winds at 25 to 35 mph and gusts to 50! Central Oklahoma will have a strong westerly wind at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph. A cold front will push across the state, dropping temperatures to the 60s and 70s in northwestern Oklahoma. The rest of the state will see highs in the 90s with temperatures falling by late afternoon.

As cooler and drier air filters into the state, Wednesday morning will be downright refreshing with lows in the 50s! Wednesday afternoon will be closer to normal in the mid to upper 80s! Enjoy, the heat dome will return by the end of the week.