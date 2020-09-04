Hot, Sunny Labor Day Weekend Then A Taste of Fall!

Friday will be warm and mostly sunny with light and variable winds. Highs will climb close to normal in the upper 80s. Tonight will be clear and calm with lows in the upper 60s. Highs Saturday and Sunday will climb to the low 90s under sunny skies. Labor Day will be hot, sunny and windy with highs in the low to mid 90s!

A powerful cold front arrives late Tuesday, drastically dropping temperatures. Wind chills will drop to the 20s in the panhandle and 40s and 50s for OKC by Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will only reach the 60s. Storm chances will stick around through early Saturday. Highs will slowly climb to the 80s by the weekend. Stay tuned for the latest!