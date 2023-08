After a slightly less hot day Thursday as kids return to school, the heat will be on Friday. Look for low to middle 90s Thursday with temps near 100 Friday. Humidity will be elevated, so expect heat index values to 110 Friday.

With the humidity and heat, a few isolated storms are possible Friday evening, mainly west and north.

The weekend will be hot, but a cold front Sunday night will bring more 80s early next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett