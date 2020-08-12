Hot through the weekend, cold front to arrive and reduce temps!

A warm front is moving through the state bringing hot temps this week followed by a cooldown.

Wednesday night, look for low temps in the low to middle 70s. Storms should remain far NW and East.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warm with a heat index to 105-110. Please remember to limit time outside and check on pets and elderly.

We will have a few storms over the weekend with cooler temps in the upper 80s during the first part of next work week. .

Remember: Beat the heat, check the backseat!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett