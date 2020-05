Warm to hot weather is here for at least the next week!

Sunday evening will be nice with clear skies, light winds, and temps that will drop to the lower 60s west.

Look for lots of sunshine and extreme UV index values this week, only to be lowered by isolated storms. Highs will head from the mid to upper 80s to the 90s late week.

There will be a few chances for isolated afternoon storms Tuesday to Thursday before dry weather takes over again next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett