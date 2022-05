After many 90s and even 100s Sunday, the hot weather will lead into the upcoming week.

Look for mostly clear skies and breezy conditions Sunday night. Lows will be very mild in the low to middle 70s.

Low 90s can be expected Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance of strong storms (mainly west) Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will gradually fall through the rest of the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett