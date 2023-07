As we head into our Thursday, we will be seeing dangerous heat and humidity across the state of Oklahoma once again. Heat advisories are already out through the evening hours Thursday.

As we head toward the weekend, there won’t be much shift from the area of high pressure to the southwest keeping the jet stream, cooler weather, and storms far to the north.

Upper 90s and low 100s look to continue for at least the next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett