Hot weather continues, mid 90s before strong Fall front arrives

Warm to hot weather will continue into this weekend before big relief arrives.

Friday evening, expect mostly clear skies with a slight storm chance in western Oklahoma. Overnight, lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Expect lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday before a very hot Monday. Highs ahead of a cold front will surge to the middle 90s with upper 90s out west. The front will move in Monday night into Tuesday with a chance for storms and cooler weather to follow.

Expect upper 70s to middle 80s next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett