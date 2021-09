OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Wednesday, so far, was the hottest day of the year, however OKC still has not hit 100 degrees officially, and wildfire smoke may have continued to help Thursday

Look for hazy skies Thursday night with lows in the low 70s.

More heat and humidity is here Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 90s.

Rain comes with a cold front Saturday afternoon into Sunday, expect scattered storms with cooler temps to follow Sunday and Labor Day!