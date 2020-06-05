Hot weather pattern into the weekend, tropical moisture arrives next week

Our dangerous heat wave will continue through the weekend. After many upper 90s Friday, it will take a long time for low temps to be reached early Saturday. Lows will drop to the low 70s Saturday morning before soaring to the mid 90s in the afternoon. Sunday will be just as hot in the low to mid 90s.

A jet stream pattern change, and remnants of Cristobal will allow for a front to move in early Tuesday giving us a brief break from the heat. Lows will drop to the 60s and highs will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday. The heat dome returns later in the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett