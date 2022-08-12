The temperatures will be up and so will the humidity this weekend and especially early parts of next work week. Look for highs from 100 to 104 with lots of sunshine.

The good news is that we should see another cold front midweek next week which will bring rain chances and some cooler weather! We should see about a 40% chance of rain and middle to upper 80s, which will be a welcome relief.

Remember: NEVER leave children or pets alone in a car for any reason or amount of time!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett