More 90s and even triple digits west are expected the next couple of days…

Lows will drop to around 70 Monday morning before soaring to the mid 90s in the afternoon.

A jet stream pattern change, and remnants of Cristobal will allow for a front to move in early Tuesday giving us a brief break from the heat. Lows will drop to the 60s and highs will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday. The heat dome returns later in the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett