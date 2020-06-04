Hottest Day of the Season so Far, Severe Weather Possible

Thursday will be the hottest day of the year so far with highs ranging from the low 90s east to the low 100s west. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105 degrees. Storms will develop in western and central Oklahoma this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is possible with golfball size hail and 60 mph winds as the main threats. Storms will diminish overnight with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 70s.

Highs Friday will jump to the mid to upper 90s with a heat index from 100 to 105. This weekend will be warm and humid in the low 90s. A cold front will move through early Tuesday, dropping highs to the upper 80s Wednesday.