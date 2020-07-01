Wednesday will be the hottest day of the year so far with highs soaring to the upper 90s for central Oklahoma and up to 110 degrees in southwestern Oklahoma! A HEAT ADVISORY continues through Thursday for the eastern two-thirds of Oklahoma. OKC could have a heat index to 112 degrees Wednesday and to 110 Thursday! Oklahoma could see a heat index to 115 degrees both days! Isolated storms are possible along a stationary boundary and dryline Wednesday afternoon. Any storms that form could turn severe with damaging winds as the main threat. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 70s with a breezy south wind. Highs Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index around 110.

Relief arrives Friday with scattered showers and storms. Independence Day will be stormy and slightly cooler in the upper 80s. There is another decent opportunity for storms on Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest!