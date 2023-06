Hottest temps of the season so far coming in today! It’s a drier heat from OKC west but all temps over 100! To the east and southeast more humidity with actual temps 90s to near 100 but feels like temps 110 to 115! We will be close to record highs today in OKC. The record is 105 set back in one of our hottest Summers 1980!

