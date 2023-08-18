The sizzling temperatures continue Friday, especially for the southern half of the state. Highs will range from the low 90s north to 110 in southern Oklahoma. An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for the OKC Metro.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect Friday and Saturday, with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING south. The heat index will range from 105 to 115 in the state! Stay safe and keep cool. OKC will test record highs this weekend with the hottest temperatures of the season so far expected as the heat dome moves overhead. Triple digits continue through early next week.

The heat dome finally slides away later next week with slight relief.