Our dangerous heat wave continues with near-record heat through Monday! Highs today will range from 100 to 108 in the state with a heat index to 112. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for most of the state.

Winds will stay light out of the southwest, under mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop to the mid 70s under clear skies. Sunday will be close to today’s heat with widespread 100s. The heat dome stays in control until the end of next week when a cold front could arrive early Saturday. We have a long stretch of hot weather until then! Stay safe and keep cool!