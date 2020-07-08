Hottest temps in two years are on the way

We have the hottest temps on the way since 2018 (when it was 109 degrees at Will Rogers)!

Look for mostly clear skies Wednesday night with mild and muggy temps in the middle 70s.

The heat begins Thursday with temps near OKC’s first 100 of the year. Thankfully, there is a chance of storms in the late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat.

100s will be with us all weekend with only meager rain chances, which will completely go away next week as highs remain in dangerous territory.

Remember, check the back seat and NEVER leave pets in the car! If you need a fan, or can donate one, our fan drive is still on. Contact the Salvation Army!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett