Hottest temps of the year on the way

While parts of western Oklahoma have seen 100s, OKC has not yet in 2020, but that may change soon.

Sunday night, look for very mild lows in the middle 70s.

Monday will be a few degrees hotter with middle 90s, plenty of humidity, and a very low chance for isolated afternoon storms. The best chance of seeing storms will be east of I35.

Look for dry weather with high humidity in central areas, and dry and windy conditions west. High fire danger will be a problem west! Highs in OKC will near 100 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with even hotter conditions west.

Right now, the 4th of July looks dry and nice.

Stay safe, beat the heat, check the back seat!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett