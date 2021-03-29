How much rain will fall and where with Oklahoma’s next cold front?

Our next cold front sweeps across Oklahoma Tuesday. Right now it appears the front comes thru dry across western and central Oklahoma. There’s a decent chance for showers and t’storms across southeastern Oklahoma with the front Tuesday. Here’s a look at how much rain falls and where. As you can see some rain with the front in southeastern OK on Tuesday as showers and t’storms develop along the front and move quickly off to the east. It’s getting dry again in Oklahoma and we need rainfall. Right now no big storm systems showing up at least thru the rest of this week and thru this next weekend. Jon Slater