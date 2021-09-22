Huge temp drop, dry air to stay today, warmup begins Thursday

OKC has seen a nearly 50 degree temperature drop from Monday afternoon to Wednesday morning, but the cool air won’t stick around long. Here’s Wednesday morning’s lows.

Expect similar lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning in central Oklahoma, while it will be a bit more mild out west. Skies will be clear.

Temps warm through the 80s by the end of the work week with a few 90s this weekend. Fire danger will be higher too.

Our next front and low chance of rain comes early next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett