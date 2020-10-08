Hurricane Delta heads for Texas and Louisiana, some changes come to Oklahoma as well

Hurricane Delta is set to make landfall in Louisiana early to mid afternoon Friday as a low end category 3 storm!

In Oklahoma, expect a few additional clouds in central parts of the state Friday and Saturday. Any showers from the outermost bands should remain south and east of a line from Ada to Shawnee to Tulsa. Sunny and quiet conditions return early week.

As for temperatures, they will be in the low 80s Friday and Saturday with upper 80s Sunday. Folks in western Oklahoma could see more low 90s.

Our next chance for rain comes with a strong cold front by next week’s end!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett