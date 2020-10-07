Hurricane Delta to move east of Oklahoma, warm temps stay

Hurricane Delta is moving from the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday afternoon and setting its sights on the Louisiana coast Friday.

Back in our state, expect warm conditions the rest of our Wednesday. Lows Wednesday night will be mild, around 60 with clear skies.

Look for more middle 80s as we end the work week with only a few clouds, mainly east as remnants of Delta head through Arkansas. Fire danger will be a concern out west through the weekend.

Our next rain chances come with a cold front Monday. Expect cooler weather behind this as well!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett