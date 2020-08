Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday as a powerful Category 4 storm with winds over 130 mph.

As it pushes north towards Oklahoma it will weaken, but will still bring severe weather chances across Eastern Oklahoma.

There will be a lower chance of storms across Central Oklahoma. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s today.

A sunny and hot rebound Friday. The weekend still looks good. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the 90’s and some rain chances.