Hurricane Laura is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico and making a move toward Upper Texas / SW LA Coast.

Good Monday evening …Here’s the latest on Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico. As of the 5PM Mon advisory from the National Hurricane Center the storm was getting better organized and moving west northwest toward the upper Texas / SW LA coast. Max sustained winds 100mph! If this track holds the storm passes well east of central and western OK Thu into Fri. However, portions of far eastern and southeastern OK could feel the effects of the storm with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Stay tuned to the latest forecast on Hurricane Laura as any shift in the track could change the forecast. Jon Slater

