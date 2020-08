A clear start Wednesday morning.

Highs will make it into the upper 80’s and low 90’s today.

Showers and storms back in the forecast this afternoon. There is a severe weather threat in Eastern Oklahoma.

Hurricane Laura will move towards Oklahoma Thursday afternoon.

The main impacts will be felt in Eastern Oklahoma with flash flooding being the main risk as we head into the weekend.

The weekend still looks good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90’s.