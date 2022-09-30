As of 5 AM Friday Hurricane Ian is a category 1 Hurricane and should make a 2nd U.S. landfall along the South Carolina Coast just east of Charleston Friday afternoon. It’s NOT the storm it was but still a Hurricane with storm surge, hurricane winds, flooding, tornadoes. After the storm makes landfall is moves north northwest into the western Carolina’s and weakens with flash flooding rainfall and tornadoes the main threats.

