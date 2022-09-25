Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength.

While impacts will likely be devastating for the southeastern U.S. Oklahoma will also see a slight change brought by the hurricane. With our state on the back side of the storm, northern flow will cut off any Gulf moisture, keeping rain chances away and bringing quite dry air.

The dry air combined with our ongoing drought will mean daily temperatures will range widely with cool mornings and warm afternoons all week into next weekend.

Stay tuned as we track this dangerous storm through the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett