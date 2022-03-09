Enjoy nice weather today with highs in the mid 50s, sunshine and light winds! An arctic cold front moves across the state tomorrow. Temperatures will drop behind the front with a strong north wind. Winter weather moves in close to midnight through about midday Friday.

Wind chills will drop to the single digits Friday morning. OKC could see light ice switching to snow. Northern Oklahoma will see the highest accumulations with up to 4 inches. Roads could turn slushy and slick. Highs will only climb to the mid 30s with wind chills in the teens! Temperatures climb through next week, nearing 80 by Wednesday!