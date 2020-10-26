Ice Storm Warning Continues through Tuesday for OKC Metro!

Latest data shows “potential” additional ice accumulation on exposed surfaces.

We have one more big wave of freezing rain coming in 5AM Tue thru about 1PM Tue.

In the OKC Metro another .25″ to .75″ ice accumulation possible. Ice Storm Warning continues. Please stay off roads unless you absolutely need to be on them.

Bridges and overpasses are becoming slick and tree branches are coming down all over the place causing widespread power outages.

Hopefully things improve later Tuesday afternoon as temperatures try to recover near freezing.

— Jon Slater