If clouds break expect temps to soar well into 80s Tuesday!

Good evening folks.  The next 2 days expect very warm, windy weather in Oklahoma! Tonight you can expect temps to stay mild with south winds and some clouds.  For Tuesday I am expecting the low clouds to break early and this will allow temps to warm well into the 80s with gusty south winds.  If we have enough high clouds Tuesday that could keep the temps a little not as warm.  But either way temps should warm into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.  There could be some 90s in the state especially on Wednesday ahead of our next front coming in Wednesday night.  In the long range forecast the jet stream shows a dive to the south which could bring winter-like weather back to Oklahoma early next week!  Stay tuned as this is a changing forecast!  Jon Slater

