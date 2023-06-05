The flow around an upper high pressure system located to our north is bringing smoke from Canadian wildfires southeast across the Great Lakes and then southwest possibly into Oklahoma. If you notice smoky skies this is the reason why! The weather pattern will change later this week as the southern branch of the jet stream flows back over Oklahoma. So the smoke will clear and our chances for thunderstorms may go up! Stay tuned to the latest weather!

