The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Tropical Storm Lee becoming a CAT 4 dangerous hurricane as it moves west northwest staying just north of the Islands early next week. The big question is…will the storm impact the East Coast of the United States or take a turn north and stay just off the coast? This will be a big story next week! Stay tuned!
