Increasing Heat and Humidity

Get ready for the first heat spell of the season! A heat dome will build, bringing hot temperatures and a heat index over 100 degrees Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. A few storms will develop in the Texas panhandle and attempt to move into western Oklahoma. These storms could be strong to marginally severe with wind and hail as the main threats. Wednesday night will be muggy and mild in the low 70s. A storm complex will graze northeastern Oklahoma.

Thursday will be hot and humid with highs soaring well into the 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Storms are possible in western Oklahoma and a few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. There is a low chance for storms for the OKC Metro. This weekend will be hot, sunny and humid. A jet stream pattern change will allow for a cold front to move in early next week, bringing some relief from the heat.