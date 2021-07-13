Increasing Heat, Winds and Humidity

Tuesday will be much warmer with highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will increase to 15 mph out of the south. A few pop-up showers or storms are possible in southeastern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be warmer, humid and windy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Storms are possible in northern Oklahoma Thursday.

Storm chances increase later this week. Isolated storms are possible Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers and storms develop Sunday and Monday with a cold front. A few storms could be strong to severe. Cooler weather will follow in the low 80s!