Wednesday will be cloudy and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s. Rain will continue to move across western Oklahoma Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will transition to a winter mix in the panhandle Thursday. Highs Thursday will range from the 40s west to the low 60s east. Rain is likely statewide Friday as the upper level low tracks east over Oklahoma. The system has slightly sped up and the rain will exit Friday night. This weekend will be dry and cool with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s by Sunday. An upper level ridge takes hold next week, resulting in sunshine and temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average. Long-range data suggests that our next storm system could move in around Christmas…stay tuned for the latest!

