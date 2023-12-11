Enjoy above average temperatures early this week. Highs will climb to the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday with light winds at 10 mph. Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. We are closely watching the track of an upper level low. The current track will bring increasing rain chances by late week but if it shifts south, our rain chances will go down. Rain will start in western Oklahoma late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Based off of the current upper level low track, rain will mainly stay in western Oklahoma through Thursday. The rain will move into central Oklahoma late Thursday through early Saturday, with the best chances for the Metro Friday night. Winter weather is possible Thursday night through Friday morning in northwestern Oklahoma. Highs will drop to the 40s Friday and Saturday. Calmer weather returns Sunday through most of next week with a gradual warming trend. Stay tuned for the latest!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction