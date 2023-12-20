Wednesday will be nearly 10 degrees above average, near 60 degrees. Winds will increase to 20 mph out of the south, with gusts to 35 mph. Skies will stay cloudy for the next several days. Rain chances increase Thursday, starting in western Oklahoma and gradually spreading east across the state. Rain is likely in central Oklahoma Thursday evening and overnight. Rain could linger along and east of I-35 throughout the day on Friday. Saturday will be cloudy and mild in the low to mid 60s. Rain is likely, especially late. Showers and storms will move across the state Saturday night through Sunday morning. Storms could linger along and east of I-35 Sunday afternoon, with mild highs in the mid 60s!

A cold front sweeps across the state and temperatures will plummet to the 40s for Christmas Day. Snow is possible in the panhandle late Christmas into the 26th. Next week will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.